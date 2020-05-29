Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,417.92. 858,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,317.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,334.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $968.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

