Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires 199,932 Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,932 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in TiVo were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TiVo by 237.4% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 913,991 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in TiVo during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TiVo by 33.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TiVo by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,177,000 after purchasing an additional 286,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in TiVo by 330.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TIVO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 85,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,085. TiVo Corp has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $809.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several brokerages have commented on TIVO. BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TiVo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

