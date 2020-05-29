Alpine Associates Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 110.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,102,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102,242 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade comprises 2.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $72,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $37.17. 1,535,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,001. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

