Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Shares of 136,200 Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 136,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

