Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Shares of 533,403 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 533,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,837,000. Hexcel comprises approximately 0.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Hexcel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,994,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,525,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after buying an additional 469,272 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after buying an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,144,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after buying an additional 217,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.