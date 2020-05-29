Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $27.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 333.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,059,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123,175 shares during the quarter. Fitbit comprises about 1.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Fitbit worth $27,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIT. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,423,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,285,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,384,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,660,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 190,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,051.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $1,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,396 shares in the company, valued at $989,643.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 921,186 shares of company stock worth $5,956,850. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

FIT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,565,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.74. Fitbit Inc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

