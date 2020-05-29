Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $38.48 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 36,981.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,800 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 1.5% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $38,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 10,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. 12,643,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.