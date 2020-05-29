Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $13.43 Million in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 814,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Navistar International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Navistar International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Navistar International by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Navistar International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NAV shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.20. 896,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,252. Navistar International Corp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

