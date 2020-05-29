Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $39.97 Million in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,265,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,000. Forescout Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.57% of Forescout Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,431. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.70. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $40.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 151.04% and a negative net margin of 45.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $167,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $123,336.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,764 shares of company stock worth $920,430. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

