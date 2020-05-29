Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Xerox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $8,575,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth $25,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,776. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

