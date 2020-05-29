Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New $69.92 Million Investment in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,037,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,917,000. E*TRADE Financial comprises approximately 2.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.92% of E*TRADE Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after buying an additional 2,786,696 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter worth $88,108,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $107,095,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 842.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,211,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,891 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,594,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. 1,550,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Compass Point lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

