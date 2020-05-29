Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,161,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,000. Delphi Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLPH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

NYSE:DLPH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 146,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,115. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.54.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

