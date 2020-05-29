Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases 227,249 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,749 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,249 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.77. 61,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.18. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.