Alpine Associates Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lessened its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,005,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Ra Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 4.24% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $96,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,661,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after buying an additional 737,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,988,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RARX stock remained flat at $$47.99 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,500. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $377,054.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

RARX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

