Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes $4.86 Million Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 337,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Eldorado Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,054 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth about $15,374,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 2,123.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,673,000 after purchasing an additional 955,553 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,149,000 after purchasing an additional 888,446 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,567,000 after purchasing an additional 610,250 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERI traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $34.47. 5,265,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,423,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.62. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $49.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

