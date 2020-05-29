Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Comtech Telecomm. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,148,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,768,000 after acquiring an additional 571,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 176,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,606,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 120,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 95.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 235,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 114,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $441.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.06. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.