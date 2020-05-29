Alpine Associates Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003,496 shares during the quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Genworth Financial worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.99. 126,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNW. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

