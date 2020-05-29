Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 199,207 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 430.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,207 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 0.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,206,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after buying an additional 404,728 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,554,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,710,000 after purchasing an additional 143,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 470.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 114,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 94,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,429,000.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

