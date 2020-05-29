Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 3,722 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $6,186,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.55. 2,545,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,002. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

