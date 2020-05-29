Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 9,052 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 9,947.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Steris by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Steris by 2,623.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Steris by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 77,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.31. The company had a trading volume of 43,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.75. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

