Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.10. 592,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.91.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.