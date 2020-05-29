Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 204,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

