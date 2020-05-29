Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,082,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.19. The company had a trading volume of 181,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,744. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $263.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.91.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total value of $238,902.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,722 shares of company stock worth $4,270,056. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.