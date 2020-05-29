Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 48,446 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares during the period. LGI Homes comprises 2.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 4.56% of LGI Homes worth $51,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LGI Homes by 24.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,660. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

