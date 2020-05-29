Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,317 shares during the period. Sony makes up 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sony by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 408.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

SNE remained flat at $$64.58 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 908,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

