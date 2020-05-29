Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,446.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.38. The company had a trading volume of 116,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,733. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $295.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

