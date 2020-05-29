Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.42 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,574 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,367. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.00. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

