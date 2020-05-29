Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.55 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,596,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,551,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

