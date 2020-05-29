Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.33. 13,442,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,245,374. The firm has a market cap of $269.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

