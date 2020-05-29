Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $2.99 Million Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,719 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises about 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $66,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 255.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 461,758 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Perrigo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 239,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

