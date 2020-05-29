Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $3.24 Million Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,956 shares during the period. AudioCodes makes up approximately 0.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.43% of AudioCodes worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,142,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of AudioCodes to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUDC stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.42. 14,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.80 and a beta of 0.66. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

