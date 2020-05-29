Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 407,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50,433 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,051.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

SWKS stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.97. 1,451,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,599. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

