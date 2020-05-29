Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $730,000 Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

