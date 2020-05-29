Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,945,499 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,601. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.