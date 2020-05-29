Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $682,000 Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 18.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

FFIV traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.88. 58,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $136,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,290 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

