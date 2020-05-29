Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 263,265 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 288.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,265 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises 0.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Tower Semiconductor worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.42. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $300.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.