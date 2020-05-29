Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 46,104 Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 2.84% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 572.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ELOX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,712. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

