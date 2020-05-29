Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2,270.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162,474 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 3.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $72,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 899,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,531,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $913,762.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,113. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.24. 332,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

