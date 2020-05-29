Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186,230 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.7% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $101,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $513,683,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.79. 22,437,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,129,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nomura increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

