Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.68. 712,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,748. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

