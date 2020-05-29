Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 1,334,521 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,334,521 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,543,000 after purchasing an additional 655,112 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,002,000 after purchasing an additional 915,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. 40,135,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,579,936. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

