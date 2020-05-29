Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 15,644,168 Shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,644,168 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 465.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 15,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

