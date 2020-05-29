Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 194 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after buying an additional 64,877 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,575,450 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.05. The stock had a trading volume of 47,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,353. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

