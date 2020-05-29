Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 25,878 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,878 shares during the period. Wix.Com makes up approximately 4.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 1.85% of Wix.Com worth $92,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.Com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIX traded up $10.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.15. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $219.11. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

