Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 29,490 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

