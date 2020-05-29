Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 370,710 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370,710 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

Sapiens International stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 5,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

