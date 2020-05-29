Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 4,268,235 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,268,235 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 760,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,110. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $64.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

