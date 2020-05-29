Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 894,509 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894,509 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. 15,668,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,542,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.72.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

