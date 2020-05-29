Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.82. 662,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,379. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day moving average of $318.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

