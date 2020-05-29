AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.35. AMBEV S A/S shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 50,627,500 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

